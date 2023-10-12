JERUSALEM — Israeli military says it is preparing for a ground operation in Gaza but the political leadership has not decided yet.
Most Read
-
Bird flu hits Minnesota turkey farm, 140,000 birds affected
-
Families of crime victims rally in Minneapolis to protest County Attorney Mary Moriarty
-
Dozens of stumbling, slumping raccoons sighted in Burnsville since summer
-
Minnesota Twins fans ride a wave of emotions on a do-or-die night at Target Field
-
Twins can't find clutch hit as season ends with 3-2 loss to Astros