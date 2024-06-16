JERUSALEM — Israeli military announces ''tactical pause'' in southern Gaza to allow deliveries of humanitarian aid.
Most Read
-
Minnesota's most lake-rich county cracks down on large, loud vacation rental homes
-
'Unbelievable': Boundary Waters fishing trip becomes both tragedy, extraordinary rescue and search
-
PWHL Minnesota draft pick Curl apologizes for social media behavior
-
Why did Minneapolis bury Bassett Creek?
-
Heat advisory issued for metro Sunday, with heavy rain continuing into next week