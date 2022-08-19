Rain Chances Become Isolated Saturday

The low-pressure system that has been bringing us downpours the past few days is finally on the way out of the region heading into Saturday. However, cloud cover will stick around and a few wrap-around showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Morning temperatures start off in the low to mid-60s with highs climbing to the mid-70s.

The best chance of some of those wrap-around showers and thunderstorms will be across eastern and southern Minnesota Saturday, with sunnier skies as you head into northern/northwestern Minnesota. Highs will generally be in the 60s and 70s across the state - around average up north, but up to 10F degrees below average in southern Minnesota.

Sunnier Sunday

Sunnier and warmer temperatures are expected as we head into the second half of the weekend. Highs will climb into the 70s across the state, with some 80s possible across the metro and in western areas.

Isolated Storms Today - Drier, Sunnier Sunday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Why does it always seem to rain on weekends? Is it just that we notice it trying to muck up our plans? Even with the drier than average summer we've been having, since (and including) Memorial Day weekend we have observed measurable precipitation 9 out of the 12 weekends so far this summer at MSP. Yes, in most cases the rain that fell was of little consequence, with only two weekends seeing a total of at least a half an inch (and one of those is extending the Memorial Day weekend to include Monday).

Today could make it 10 out of 13, but shower and storm activity will be more isolated than it has been across the region the past few days. Sunday looks dry and seasonal for outdoor activities, and we'll keep it mainly dry with highs around average through the beginning of the week.

As we head toward the middle of next week, including around the start of the State Fair, the weather could get a little more active with more chances of showers and storms. Most of Thursday looks dry for the start of the fair, however, with highs around 80F.

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: A PM shower or t-storm. Wake up 65. High 77. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for late August. Wake up 60. High 80. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 63. High 82. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Late night shower? Wake up 64. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. A few showers around. Wake up 65. High 82. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Isolated storm or two to begin the fair. Wake up 65. High 80. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Storms overnight. Wake up 61. High 80. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 20th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 50 minutes, and 4 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 51 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Daylight?: September 6 (12 hours, 59 minutes, 29 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (8:00 PM)

This Day in Weather History

August 20th

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, heavy monsoonal showers and storms will continue across the Southwest, with some of that precipitation spreading into the Texas Panhandle later in the day. We are also tracking a stalled-out boundary with disturbances along it from the Southern Plains to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as a slow-moving area of low pressure in the upper Midwest with a frontal boundary extending south from it.

Heavy rain will spread from the Southwest to the Texas Panhandle through the weekend, with the potential of 3-5"+ in some locations. Heavier rain is also possible in the Southeast with some 3"+ tallies.

- D.J. Kayser