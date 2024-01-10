Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a minivan explosion in the Afghan capital that killed at least three people.

The militant group said in a statement that it detonated an explosive late Tuesday hidden on a vehicle belonging to employees of Afghanistan's main prison in Kabul, killing and wounding about 10 people.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed that a bomb had exploded but said three civilians were killed and four others were wounded in the attack.

He added that the explosion happened in the eastern part of the city, in the Alokhail area, and that police had detained one suspect.

The Islamic State group's affiliate in the region has in the past carried out attacks targeting Shiites, whom IS considers to be apostates.

Separately, at least seven civilians were wounded Wednesday after a hand grenade was thrown against a police vehicle in western Herat city, the capital of Herat province, according to Abdullah Ensaf, a spokesman for the police chief.

He said no police were harmed in the attack and no one immediately claimed responsibility.

Over the weekend, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in western Kabul that killed at least five people.

The IS affiliate has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and other troops withdrew. IS militants have struck in Kabul and in northern provinces.