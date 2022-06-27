A 44-year-old Isanti man died Sunday in St. Cloud after being run over by one of his horses, according to St. Cloud police Lt. Lori Ellering.

The man, whom police did not identify, brought his Clydesdale horses and a carriage to the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Center parking lot on Sunday to offer rides during an event.

While walking the horses on a lead just before 2:30 p.m., the man lost control of the horses and was run over by one of them, according to Ellering. The horses continued running toward the nearby golf course — with the man's 5-year-old son still in the carriage — but were quickly stopped when the carriage got caught in a tree.

The boy was not injured. A family member was able to bring the horses back to their trailer safely with no additional injuries.

The man later died at St. Cloud Hospital.