Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: A recent posting by occasional podcast guest Jon Marthaler about the status of Minnesota pro sports teams got host Michael Rand thinking about how much can change in just a month of sports.

6:00: Rand is joined by Star Tribune writer and editor Jeff Day for a discussion of the Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns. They carry a 10-3 record into a big game Wednesday against the 76ers. Just how good can these Wolves be? How good do Towns and the Wolves need to be in order to keep this roster together long-term? And is Towns unfairly criticized at every opportunity?

35:00: An injury of note and a win for the Gophers.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports