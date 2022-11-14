DULUTH - An Iron Range man who had been out celebrating his birthday before he caused a crash that killed an Eveleth woman was sentenced to seven years of supervised probation — which includes a year in jail — Monday in St. Louis County District Court in Virginia.

Michael K. Miller, 40, pleaded guilty last month to criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Joni Dahl, 39. Miller, who has no criminal history, requested probation rather than the presumptive sentence of four years in prison. Judge Robert C. Friday agreed to it after determining that Miller "was likely to be successful on probation," according to a news release from the County Attorney's Office.

The state opposed the sentence.

Miller will immediately serve the year in jail and, for the next several years, another week a year during the period that includes the anniversary of Dahl's death. He will also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing.

Miller had a blood-alcohol content of 0.195 — more than twice the legal limit for drivers — after the Aug. 12 crash. He was headed west on Hwy. 21 when he veered into the eastbound lane and slammed into Dahl's car, according to court documents. Dahl had been on her way home from work at the Lodge at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Matt Lenci, Dahl's partner of more than two years, said he thought Miller should have been sentenced to the state guidelines.

"I was very disappointed," he said. "I really don't have much faith in the justice system after today. I feel like we kind of let her down. She deserved justice for what happened. She was an innocent victim."

Dahl was a record-setting swimmer at Eveleth-Gilbert High School who left the Iron Range for college and graduate school, but returned years later. She also worked as a materials manager at Iracore International in Hibbing. She was executive director of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Iron Range Racing Association.

Dahl's father, John Dahl, and Lenci gave victim impact statements. Several of Miller's friends and family member sent letters to the court asking for leniency.