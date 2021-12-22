SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dan Goodwin scored a season-high 21 points and Notre Dame made a season-high 16 3-pointers in defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-73 on Wednesday.

Goodwin made 5 of 7 3-point attempts with the Fighting Irish sinking 16 of 29 from the arc for 55% — better than their 49% overall — as they overcame a fast start by the Islanders then pulled away late.

Blake Wesley added 15 points and a career-high nine assists for Notre Dame (6-5). Paul Atkinson Sr. and Cormac Ryan scored 14 points each with Prentiss Hubb adding 11 with five assists. Notre Dame's 27 field goals came off a season-high 21 assists while besting their previous season-high of 14 3-pointers made in a victory over Western Michigan in its previous game.

Trevian Tennyson scored 18 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Islanders (10-3), who shot 47% from the arc and overall. Isaac Mushila added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Terrion Murdix and San Antonio Brinson had 12 points each. The Islanders made nine steals but both teams finished with 14 turnovers.

Trailing by five at halftime, the Islanders took their only lead of the second half on a Tennyson 3-pointer. Ryan had a pair of 3-pointers in an 8-0 run to go up by 10 and a Goodwin 3-pointer gave the Irish their largest lead of 11 with 2 1/2 minutes left. A Wesley dunk with a minute to go made it 82-71.

Notre Dame was 8 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.

The Islanders had the lead through the opening 14 minutes of the first half, leading by as many as nine. A 9-1 run got the Irish within a point with eight minutes left in the half before they overtook the Islanders by closing the final six minutes on a 20-11 run, including six of Atkinson's 10 first-half points, to lead 42-37.

Brinson kept the Islanders close, scoring their final eight points with the senior going into the break with 10.

Only six Notre Dame players saw action with its other usual rotation player, guard Trey Wertz, missing his first game this season with a sprained right ankle. He is expected back for the Irish's game at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

