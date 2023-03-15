Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Charlie's Restaurant & Irish Pub

Headed to Stillwater? The restaurant in the Water Street Inn is having daylong celebrations on March 17-18. Live music starts at noon, and in addition to a variety of Irish whisky, beer and spirits, there's an Irish-themed menu.

101 S. Water Street., Stillwater, 612-688-5252, waterstreetinn.us/charlies-restaurant

The Clover

It's food, drink and festivities all day March 17-18 at this Rosemount restaurant. Food specials include corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes ($17), Irish stew served with charred garlic bread ($8-$15); and Reuben egg rolls ($12).

14845 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, 651-448-2220, theclovermn.com

Edwards Dessert Kitchen

From March 16-19, the North Loop dessert emporium will feature its Stout Chocolate Cream Puffs: Chef Jasmine Weiser fashioned green cream puffs and filled them with Guinness chocolate mousse and peanut butter ganache, all topped with a dollop of malted cream and lucky marshmallows.

200 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-800-0335, edwardsdessertkitchen.com

Honey & Rye

Specials include shamrock sugar cookies, Irish soda bread with currants and orange peel, Irish cream chocolate cheesecake bars and shamrock cookie decorating kits. Available from March 14-19, or until supplies last.

4501 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 612-844-2555, honey-and-rye.com

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

On March 17, special food offerings range from fun (Reuben egg rolls with Swiss cheese dipping sauce, $11.95) to the traditional (shepherd's pie, $18.95); drink specials abound.

12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, 763-951-7225, kendallstc.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

On St. Patrick's Day, get corned beef, cabbage and baby red potatoes ($18); shepherd's pie ($17); Reuben rolls ($14); and Reuben chowder ($6.50-$8) as well as drink specials.

Five Twin Cities locations, luckys13pub.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

Celebrate March 15-17 with food and drink specials — including the boozy Fibber McGee shake. Available for dine-in or takeout starting at 3 p.m.: corned beef and cabbage with roasted red potatoes ($22), shepherd's pie with ground bison ($18), and Reubens and Rachels with fries or a salad ($16).

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Me & Julio

Even Tex-Mex restaurants can have a little Irish flair. All day March 17-18 you'll find corned beef and cabbage served with potatoes O'Brien ($16.99), Reubens ($15.99) and drink specials.

350 W. 33rd St., Hastings, meandjuliorestaurant.com

Momento Restaurant + Bar

There will be several specials inside and outside the restaurant on St. Patrick's Day, including drink specials, specialty cocktails and a Reuben Bánh Mí — pastrami, pork pâté, kimchi, cucumber, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on a French roll — for $12.

360 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-223-7000, momento-stp.com

O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

Look for food and drink specials at the stunning distillery from 1-11 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, including a special drink, the Keeper's Mule, and corned beef sliders.

600 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., osdistilling.com

St. Paul Brewing

It's Porter and Pasties on March 17 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. with plenty of food, drink and music. Look for the brewery's Pooka Irish Cream Porter on tap, and a one-day Irish Pasties dinner special: two pasties (corned beef or mushroom), Colcannon potatoes and a slice of soda bread for $22. Irish folk band Cavan's Crossing will perform from 3-7 p.m.

688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, stpaulbrewing.com

The St. Paul Grill

Early in the day, the St. Paul Grill tent will feature drink specials as well as corned beef sliders on a soda roll ($5 each). Inside, find Irish lamb stew ($12.95), a Reuben sandwich with fries, chips or fruit ($18.95), corned beef and cabbage ($28.95) and Guinness stout chocolate cake ($12.95).

350 N. Market St., St. Paul, 651-224-7455, stpaulgrill.com

Stanley's Bar Room

It's the classics at this Minneapolis bar, with corned beef, cabbage and carrots ($17.99); Reubens ($17), a vegan Reuben ($16) and specials on Irish whisky and beer.

2500 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-788-2529, stanleysbarroom.com

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

Find specials at lunch, dinner and brunch March 17-19, including Reubens ($16.95), corned beef and cabbage with baby red potatoes and carrots ($22.95), corned beef hash with eggs ($16.95, brunch only) as well as drink specials.

456 S. Concord Exchange, South St. Paul, 651-350-7743, stockyardstc.com

Sugar Factory

Through the end of March, the Mall of America's mecca for all things sweet and over the top has an Irish coffee-flavored Lucky Leprechaun Insane Milkshake: vanilla and coffee ice creams blended with Jameson whisky poured into a green chocolate-covered mug with leprechaun sprinkles. It's all topped with whipped cream, chocolate gold coins, rainbow sour belts and a rainbow pop.

339 South Av., Mall of America, Bloomington, 952-208-1925, sugarfactory.com

Tattersall River Falls

Whiskey is the star of the show at the distillery's Cocktail Academy on March 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the River Falls location. Learn to make four cocktails using different types of whiskey as well as hosting tips and tricks. The $59 cost includes a charcuterie snack plate with local meats and cheese.

1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis. 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com

Tullibee at Hewing Hotel

Chef Marque Collins is holding five-course private dinners paired with Keeper's Heart whiskey and bourbons from O'Shaughnessy Distilling March 16-17 at 7 p.m. O'Shaughnessy master distiller Brian Nation will join the March 16 dinner to talk all things whiskey. Cost is $180 per person. Reserve your spot on Tock for both the March 16 and March 17 dinners.

300 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com/tullibee

Yankee Tavern

On St. Patrick's Day, get corned beef, cabbage and baby red potatoes ($17.99), Reubens ($15.99) and Reuben chowder ($5.99), as well as drink specials.

1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com