BAGHDAD — Iraq's top court ruled Tuesday to terminate the parliament speaker.

The Federal Supreme Court said in a statement it decided to terminate Mohamed al-Halbousi's membership in Parliament along with that of Laith al-Dulaimi. It did not give a reason.

Halbousi has been the highest Sunni official in Iraq. Under the country's sectarian power-sharing system, the parliament speaker is always Sunni, the prime minister Shiite and the president Kurdish.

The court decision came against the backdrop of a dispute between Halbousi and Dulaimi, also Sunni. Dulaimi had filed a lawsuit against Halbousi claiming that the speaker had forged Dulaimi's signature on a resignation letter.

Two Iraqi parliamentary officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the matter said the court decision cannot be appealed and the parliament will need to elect a new speaker.

The legislature will be managed by First Deputy Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, one of the officials said.

Halbousi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Associated Press writer Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.