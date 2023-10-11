BERLIN — German authorities on Wednesday arrested an Iraqi man accused of involvement in the killing of prisoners and the amputation of a person's hand in his homeland as a member of the Islamic State group.

The suspect, identified only as Abdel J.S. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in the western city of Wuppertal, federal prosecutors said. He is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization and participation in war crimes.

Prosecutors said in a statement that he joined IS by June 2014 and in the following months participated twice in the extremist group's ''draconian public punishments.'' In one case, they said, he was involved in the execution of at least six prisoners. In another, he is accused of providing security while the hand of an alleged thief was amputated.

He and other IS fighters also allegedly took a person prisoner and beat and kicked the captive to extract information, the German authorities said.

A judge on Wednesday ordered the suspect held in custody pending a possible indictment.