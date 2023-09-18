UNITED NATIONS — Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi suggests U.S.-Iran swap "step in the direction of humanitarian action" between 2 nations.
Most Read
-
Northern lights could be visible tonight in Twin Cities, much of Minnesota
-
Tom Lyden is leaving Fox 9 after 30 years
-
UnitedHealth Group moves Minnesota headquarters from Minnetonka to Eden Prairie
-
Tough season at Canterbury ends with whimper, concerns about future
-
Former president of Richfield Fourth of July committee charged with stealing parade money