NEW YORK — Iowa up to No. 2, Colorado to No. 3 behind South Carolina in women's AP Top 25 after week that saw half the top 10 lose.
Most Read
-
Patrick Reusse on the Vikings getting left behind in the NFC North
-
Are the Packers really doing this thing all over again?
-
U of M dance team goes viral with 'Dream On' routine at competition
-
As Kathy Cargill's company buys up Duluth's Park Point homes, will locals get priced out?
-
Cabin-like Eden Prairie house in wildlife-filled woods lists for $499,900