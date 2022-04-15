DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Supreme Court: Democratic Senate hopeful Finkenauer qualifies for primary ballot and chance to face GOP's Grassley.
Most Read
-
The best Chinese restaurant in the Twin Cities is on University Avenue in Minneapolis
-
Byron Buxton leaves Twins game in Boston with right knee soreness
-
Twin Cities home buyers hustle as mortgage rates rise and supply remains tight
-
It's time to take down your bird feeders because of bird flu
-
U men's hoops needs new backcourt; eight transfers linked to team