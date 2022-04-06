AMES, Iowa — Iowa State backup quarterback Aidan Bouman has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Bouman did not appear in a game last season after he sat out as a redshirt in 2020.

Sophomore Hunter Dekkers is projected to be the successor to Brock Purdy as the starter. Freshman Rocco Becht, a four-star recruit from Zephyrhills, Florida, is the only other scholarship quarterback. He enrolled early and is practicing this spring.

The Cyclones also have walk-on quarterbacks in Ashton Cook, a freshman from Iowa City, and junior Nate Glantz, who transferred from Iowa Western Community College.

Bouman was a four-star recruit out of Buffalo, Minnesota. He threw for more than 9,500 yards and 94 touchdowns in high school and was a two-time all-state selection.

Bouman's father, Todd Bouman, appeared in 44 NFL games as a backup quarterback for four teams between 2001-10.