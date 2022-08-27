DES MOINES – The Iowa Cubs scored three runs in the eighth inning to edge the St. Paul Saints 6-5 on Friday night at Principal Park. Jackson Frazier's two-run single was the big hit.

Earlier in the sixth, the Saints scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Mark Contreras' RBI single tied the score at 1-all and Jermaine Palacios followed with a two-run single to make it 3-1.

The Saints' other runs came on Chris Williams' single in the seventh and a ground out in the eighth.

The Saints have lost four straight games to Iowa and are 1-6 in their last seven games.