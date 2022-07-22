MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says 3 people killed in shooting at eastern Iowa state park; gunman also dead.
Most Read
-
What is causing the mysterious 'Longfellow Boom' in south Minneapolis?
-
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena
-
Review questions key work by University of Minnesota on Alzheimer's
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
Scoggins: Trading Correa would be an insult to the spirit of competition