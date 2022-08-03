Los Angeles Sparks (11-18, 6-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-18, 8-8 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Sabrina Ionescu and Nneka Ogwumike, meet when New York and Los Angeles square off. Ionescu is eighth in the WNBA averaging 17.4 points per game and Ogwumike ranks seventh in the league averaging 18.3 points per game.

The Liberty have gone 7-9 at home. New York is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sparks are 5-10 on the road. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the WNBA allowing 83.5 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last meeting 102-73 on Aug. 2, with Ionescu scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Liberty. Natasha Howard is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Ogwumike is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 32.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 4-6, averaging 85.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.