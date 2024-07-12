LAUSANNE, Switzerland — IOC and Saudi Arabia agree on 12-year deal to host Esports Olympic Games launching in 2025.
Most Read
-
Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
-
Delta apologizes for posts criticizing attendants' Palestinian flag pins, will ban all but U.S. pins
-
Tensions rise between unions, restaurant owners over proposed labor standards board
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities and beyond this week
-
Mike Lindell's MyPillow facing eviction notice in Shakopee