BERLIN — The public prosecutor general's office in Munich on Monday took over the investigation into the stabbing deaths of two Ukrainian men in southern Germany because of a possible political motivation for the crime, German news agency dpa reported.

The two Ukrainians, who were 23 and 36 years old and lived in the southern German county of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, were killed at a shopping center in the village of Murnau in Upper Bavaria on Saturday evening. A short time later, police arrested a 57-year-old Russian on suspicion of murder, dpa reported.

''The motive for the crime is currently still unclear. However, a political motivation cannot be ruled out and investigations are being carried out in all directions,'' the Munich public prosecutor general's office said Monday afternoon, dpa reported.

The public prosecutor general's office usually takes over investigations from regular prosecutors if there is a possible political motive for a crime. The Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism is also involved in the investigation, dpa reported.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that it appeared the two men were military servicemen undergoing medical rehabilitation in Germany.

The names of the victims and the suspect weren't released in line with German privacy rules. The motive for the killings isn't yet known, authorities said.

According to an initial investigation, the three men knew each other, but further details need to be verified, local police spokesperson Stefan Sonntag told dpa. There were also indications that all three men had consumed alcohol.

''We have clear evidence that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol,'' Sonntag was quoted as saying.

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday expressed concern about the killings.

''This is a worrying incident, no question about it. The circumstances must now be investigated more closely," Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin.

''We can only speculate about the motives at the moment," he added. "But it is clear that we cannot tolerate such a thing on German soil anyway and that the Ukrainians, Ukrainians who have fled to us from the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, must now be safe.''

More than 1 million Ukrainian refugees have come to Germany since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Germany is also home to a significant Russian immigrant community and 2.5 million Russians of German ancestry who mostly moved to the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

Associated Press journalist Illia Novikov in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.