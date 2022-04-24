A 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights man died in an early-morning crash Sunday on Highway 77 in Eagan.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the man's southbound vehicle left the highway north of Cliff Road and entered the ditch around 2:45 a.m.

The driver hit a sign post and rolled after traveling about 300 feet in the ditch. State Patrol did not say if the man was wearing a seat belt or if his airbag deployed.

The State Patrol said it will release the identity of the man this week.

Police and fire departments in Eagan responded to the fatal crash.