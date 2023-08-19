Video

Introvert Marcie featured in new 'Peanuts' special

"The inspiration for the show came from the movie 'Hidden Figures,' you know, about the people behind the scenes in the Apollo program. And we thought, you know, what character better represents, you know, a hidden figure and an introvert would be Marcie, because poor Marcie, she's always living in the shadows of, you know, Peppermint Patty," said Craig Schulz, executive producer and Charles Schulz's son.