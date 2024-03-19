Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Unilever Plc. (UL), up $1.38 to $49.91.

The maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soaps is cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business.

Kroger Co. (KR), up 37 cents to $56.56.

The grocery store owner is selling its specialty pharmacy business to Elevance Health.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN), up $10.40 to $21.04.

AstraZeneca is buying the biopharmaceutical company in a deal worth about $2.4 billion.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), down $108.95 to $891.73.

The server technology company announced a stock offering of two million shares.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), up $5.09 to $43.02.

The pharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential hormonal disorder treatment.

International Paper Co. (IP), up $3.30 to $38.24.

The global paper and packaging company said Andrew Silvernail will replace Mark Sutton as CEO.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM), up $3.55 to $54.24.

The distributor of water and fire protection products gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 39 cents to $44.09.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.