Jeff Ettinger is keenly aware that he has just one year to lead the University of Minnesota.

"Tick, tick, tick. It goes quick," he said, cracking a small smile as he prepared to discuss his plans for the state's flagship public university.

The former Hormel CEO who once ran for Congress noted that he has never had a job quite like this one as the U's interim president, which allows him to focus on "what things need to be done and what things can you help with during that timeframe."

While the next president will play a critical role in crafting the university's long-term plans, Ettinger will need to tackle several key issues during his limited time. State lawmakers want assurances the U is spending taxpayer money wisely. The U must determine by year's end whether it wants to renew its contract with Fairview Health Services. And regents have tasked Ettinger with rebuilding strained relationships.

"I am hopeful that the U understands now the plight of higher education not just in Minnesota but across the nation," said State Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, who chairs the Higher Education committee and wasn't shy about criticizing past U leaders.

Ettinger began work at the U in mid-June when President Joan Gabel left to take another job.

Pelowski said he has noticed a difference. While he rarely met with Gabel, he said Ettinger sometimes calls to ask what he knows about a higher-education topic.

"He's interesting because he's quiet, and he listens," Pelowski said.

Ettinger knows he'll have to convince elected officials that it's worth investing in the U. He expects to ask for additional money to limit tuition increases in the future. He says he'll be working with the chancellors of each of the five campuses to boost their enrollment.

Ettinger said he was excited to hear that another elected official — Gov. Tim Walz — had recently formed a task force to examine the future of the U's health sciences programs. The U faces a critical year-end deadline for determining whether it will renew its contract with Fairview Health Services beyond 2026. Fairview has said it can't afford to maintain its current level of financial support.

Ettinger stopped shy of saying whether he believes taxpayers should contribute more but also didn't rule it out.

"We don't have a specific request and we want to make sure if we do, that it is thoroughly vetted, that we're thinking long-term," he said. "It's certainly within the realm of possibilities."

Many students and faculty members return to campus next week and are still deciding what to make of Ettinger, who had less experience in higher education than other candidates. He launched his first, ultimately unsuccessful, political campaign last year, running as a DFL candidate. Ettinger worked for more than a decade as chief executive of Hormel Foods Corp, before serving as board chair for the Hormel Foundation — affiliations that prompted some critics to refer to him as President SPAM.

Among those who raised concerns about the selection process was Prof. Henning Schroeder. Two months in, Schroeder hasn't yet interacted directly with Ettinger but says his campus emails are "refreshingly short and factual."

"I would say things look promising at this point in Jeff Ettinger's tenure!" Schroeder said in an email. "Let's wait for some outcomes."

Ettinger said he has been trying to connect with critics and wants them to know "I certainly don't come in here with a corporate mindset" and "I totally recognize what a different place this is."

He acknowledges he "may not win everyone over" but adds: "You just have to be who you are ultimately."