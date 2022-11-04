Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Coated in love

Volunteers and donations are needed Dec. 12 at the Minneapolis Convention Center for the 11th annual 3,000 Acts of Kindness. The goal of the event, hosted by Plymouth-based Coated in Love, is to provide a day of hope and dignity to 3,000 people facing homelessness, through a meal, haircut, necessities (i.e. toiletry kits, winter coats, hats), and access to agencies and services. Learn more and sign up at coatedinlove.org

Hockey helper

Join New Directions Youth Ministry to offer hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment and team managers are needed. Help bring the joy of these sports to a community with huge potential. stolaflutheran.wordpress.com/outreach

Tax assistance

Prepare + Prosper is a Twin Cities nonprofit that focuses on financial wellness and economic justice. Various roles to choose from; no experience needed. Free training. Sign up for an info session or learn more at prepareandprosper.org.

Furniture movers

Work in the Bridging warehouse moving furniture, bags and boxes, restocking shelves and loading and unloading vehicles. Shifts available Monday through Saturday, three hours each. Lifting required. Must be at least 14. Flexible scheduling. Bloomington and Roseville locations. bridging.org

Prepare meals for young adults

Prepare dinners for ages 16-20 staying at the Lutheran Social Service Metro Homeless Youth Emergency shelter. Make meals off-site and deliver to the shelter. http://www.lssmn.org/

Flower power

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. They repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets delivered by volunteers. Arrange flowers, pick up and deliver. bluebirdsandblooms.com

Bed linens drive

Help Alliance Housing by organizing a bed linens drive. Collect new or gently used sheets, pillows and pillowcases for single adult tenants. Great project for workplace or faith community. alliancehousinginc.org

Be a friend, make a friend

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. You'll be matched with an individual and meet once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. West metro locations. hammer.org

Caring companion

Provide companionship, assist with activities, share entertainment talents, office support and more. Saint Therese is a Catholic senior living and care organization with five metro locations. sainttherese.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.