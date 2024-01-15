Editor's note: Exciting changes are coming soon! Since the Star Tribune launched the Inspired newsletter in 2019, we've brought you countless stories full of hope, goodness and solutions each week. We'll be taking a pause while we work on a refresh, but we wanted to tell you about our new and improved daily newsletter, Essential Minnesota, coming Monday. It will be written (mostly) by my colleague Eder Campuzano. Eder talks about Essential Minnesota and what you can expect here. You can sign up for Essential Minnesota and other great newsletters here, and you can keep reading the uplifting stories you love at startribune.com/inspired. Farewell for now, and stay inspired. - Jeff Strickler