I've written a lot in this space about the inevitable challenges many of us face as we become caregivers to parents, spouses and other loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, stroke or other difficult conditions. But I'm always happy to promote solutions, especially when they are playing out right in our fine state.

This week, we share the story of a nonprofit called the Well Spouse Association, with a robust Minnesota presence. The group helps spouses and others cope with the mental and physical challenges of caregiving by providing support groups, respite weekends, and other resources.

The outreach couldn't be more timely. The Family Caregiver Alliance reports that as many as 70% of family caregivers experience depression caused by isolation and loneliness. If you find yourself in this exhausting, yet heroic role, please know that help is here.