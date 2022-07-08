A News Corp. affiliate has agreed to pay Minneapolis-based Insignia Systems $20 million to settle an antitrust lawsuit first filed in 2019.

The deal was reached on July 1 and disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week.

Insignia Systems provides point-of-purchase — industry parlance for in-store — advertising and marketing displays for retailers and other clients. News Corp. affiilates, News America Marketing FSI LLC and News America Marketing In-Store Services LLC, are among Insiginia's few competitors in the specialized industry.

This is a separate lawsuit from the 2011 antitrust suit between the two parties that resulted in News Corp. paying Insignia Systems $125 million.

Insignia Systems filed this antitrust suit against News Corp. in July 2019 alleging that News America "acquired and maintained a monopoly in this market through exclusionary agreements". The case was referred to mediation in January and the two sides agreed to settlement terms last week.

Since that lawsuit was first filed, News Corp. has sold News America Marketing to Charlesbank Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices in Boston and New York. That deal, which closed in the spring of 2020, was valued at approximately $235 million. Charlesbank has since changed the name to Neptune Retail Solutions.

Last December, Insignia Systems saw a 200% jump in its share price when the company announced it was seeking strategic alternatives — which usually means an ownership change through a merger, acquisition or some other business combination.

Since then, shares have declined though they've received a boost in the last two days on news of the settlement. Insignia's shares closed Thursday at $8.10 a share, up 5.7% and were trading Friday morning around $9.41 a share, up an additional 16%.