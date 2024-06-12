Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Lynx, who earned a decisive victory at defending WNBA champion Las Vegas on Tuesday. With a 9-3 record and several impressive victories already this season, the Lynx look not just like a competitive team but a true contender in the WNBA. Plus the Twins got everything they could have wanted from Louie Varland's spot start, but they couldn't take advantage of it.

7:00: Star Tribune writer Rachel Blount joins the show to offer perspectives and insights into the drama with PWHL Minnesota. Barely a week after winning a championship in the league's first year, general manager Natalie Darwitz was let go in a power struggle. The fallout from that was still reverberating at the PWHL draft in St. Paul on Monday and doesn't figure to let up anytime soon.

32:00: A key injury for the Celtics and a back-and-forth recruiting battle between the Gophers and Badgers.

