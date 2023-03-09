Inmates at two state prisons in the east metro assaulted and slightly injured a total of six correctional staff members in separate fights this week, officials said Wednesday.

The first clash occurred late Monday morning at the Stillwater prison, where a fight erupted among several inmates, a statement issued Wednesday from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) read.

Correctional officers stepped in to break up the fight and were assaulted, the DOC said, leaving a sergeant and two officers injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and released, according to the DOC.

Late Tuesday afternoon at the Oak Park Heights prison two inmates assaulted a sergeant and two officers. Two of them went to a hospital close by, were evaluated and released, while the third staff member went by ambulance to Regions Hospital for treatment and was released.

"Those responsible for these senseless and cowardly acts of violence will be fully held to account for their actions," read a statement from DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "These assaults are a troubling reminder of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of all Minnesotans."

The DOC is investigating the incidents and will turn over its findings to the Washington County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.

In the meantime, the inmates involved in the assaults have been segregated from the general population and moved to Oak Park Heights' administrative control unit, the DOC said.

AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Julie Bleyhl, whose local represents DOC correctional staff, said in a statement that correctional officers from across the state "have long been gravely disturbed by the constant stream of assaults on staff within the walls of our correctional and secure facilities. ... Our union will never stop fighting for the right of every worker to be safe on the job and to be able to end their shift the same way they came to work.

"Increased Safe Staffing levels in every facility and investments in all staff must be prioritized in order to properly staff and secure these often-dangerous workplaces across our state to maintain public safety."