An Anoka County jail inmate was found dead in his cell and an investigation is underway to determine what happened, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The man was found unresponsive a little after 11:30 a.m. Saturday by a jail deputy conducting checks, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jail and medical staff responded to provide lifesaving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead in his cell, the release stated. Responders included staff from Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. — which Anoka County contracts as a medical provider — and Allina Health's emergency medical services.

The office did not provide a suspected cause of death.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, the release stated. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office did not return a request for additional comment Monday evening.

Two other Anoka County inmates died in custody this past summer. On July 21, Cristian Rivera-Coba, 22, died after he "became unresponsive when being attended to by a detention deputy and medical staff with the Anoka County contracted medical provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc.," Anoka County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said at the time.

Rivera-Coba's family held a protest at the jail Aug. 10 to demand answers about what happened in the death. An investigation continues.

In another case, an Aug. 9 search warrant revealed the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Miles Worner Jackson, a 24-year-old who died days after being admitted to the Anoka County jail.

Staff writer Kyeland Jackson contributed to this report.