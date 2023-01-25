Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An inmate escaped from a western Wisconsin jail Tuesday afternoon while away from the facility using his work privileges, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Inmate Brian W. Fern, 55, had been in jail since Nov. 22, and had privileges that allowed him to leave the facility to work at a job.

At 2 p.m. the Sheriff's Office was alerted when his ankle monitor was tampered with, according to a department Facebook post. Fern's last known location was the 1400 block of Coulee Road in Hudson, Wis., where he had lived.

His most recent conviction was for a 2020 child support case, court records show. He was serving two consecutive 180-day sentences for child support cases, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officers found the monitor and a knife they suspect was used to cut off the monitor but have not located Fern.

The Sheriff's Office requested the public's help with bringing Fern back, and asked anyone who sees him to call 715-386-4701 or 911.

The Facebook post included a surveillance photo from Tuesday morning showing his last known clothing, which was a black beanie, dark jacket and blue jeans.