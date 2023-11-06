Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The inmate who escaped from a southern Minnesota jail last week made his mad dash while being escorted to Bible study, according to charges.

Leonardo Lopez Jr., 35, of St. James, Minn., was charged in Watonwan County District Court last week with escape from custody, first-degree property damage and illicit drug possession in connection with his breakout from the county jail on Oct. 30.

Lopez, who was tracked down and captured on Thursday in a field 6 miles north of the jail, remains in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail ahead of a Nov. 14 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Three other St. James residents suspected of aiding Lopez during his time on the run were charged last week with aiding an offender: Skyler L. Carlson, 19; Matthew J. Nelson, 52; and Mario F. Arreola, 37. Nelson also was charged with a felony drug count.

Court records show Lopez was arrested and jailed in early August because he failed to report a new address as a state-registered predatory sex offender.

In 2006, an 18-year-old Lopez was convicted in Watonwan County of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His criminal history in Minnesota also includes convictions for domestic abuse, burglary and fleeing police.

According to last week's charges against Lopez and the others:

Lopez entered a secured transfer area in the jail while being escorted with another inmate to Bible study, then ran to the door and used his body three times to break it open and flee.

Thanks to "various sources of information," law enforcement determined Lopez was working on a hog farm.

On Thursday, chief sheriff's deputy Mark Slater spotted a pickup truck at Hwys. 30 and 4 that was registered to the farm where Lopez was working.

The chief deputy followed the pickup until it arrived at a residence, then activated his emergency lights. Lopez ran from the pickup into a field, where he was apprehended. Lopez had methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest.

Arreola and Nelson were in the pickup with Lopez and also arrested. Carlson, knowing that Lopez had escaped, let the fugitive use his phone twice.