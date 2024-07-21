Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Several people received minor injuries and one was taken to the hospital after the Vista Star, a sightseeing boat in Duluth, struck a breakwater late Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:45 p.m., emergency services received a call reporting the Vista Star, with 84 aboard, hit the Wisconsin Entry breakwater but was not taking on water, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Multiple agencies, including the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard and Duluth Fire Department responded, finding the Vista Star listing to one side in five-foot waves, the news release said. The Coast Guard removed a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was taken to Aspirus St. Luke's Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services escorted the Vista Star back to its slip under its own power. Several people were checked out for minor injuries at the slip.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.