The Wild hopes to have Kirill Kaprizov back in the lineup the next time the team is in action.

Kaprizov was hurt Thursday at Boston, suffering an upper-body injury after getting boarded by the Bruins' Trent Frederic in the second period of a 3-2 Wild victory.

Because of postponements related to COVID-19, the Wild isn't scheduled to play again next until Friday at home vs. the Ducks.

Not only was the game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center the first Kaprizov has sat out due to injury since debuting with the Wild last season, but Kaprizov also missed out on facing off against Alex Ovechkin for the first time in his NHL career — a game Ovechkin was looking forward to, the Capitals star said.

"I know him," Ovechkin said. "We played together in Russia, so he's a very good kid. Obviously talented player."

While Kaprizov leads the Wild with 40 points and ranks top-10 in league scoring, Ovechkin is also having a stellar season as he continues to chase Wayne Gretzky's record on the NHL's all-time goals list.

With 24 goals through his first 35 games this season, Ovechkin has already passed Marcel Dionne and Brett Hull to move into fourth place and sit just 12 behind Jaromir Jagr in third. After that, Gordie Howe is second at 801 and Gretzky's 894 remains the summit.

Ovechkin could be closer to that number when the Wild is scheduled to play in Washington on April 3, another chance for a Kaprizov vs. Ovechkin showcase.

"He has talent," Ovechkin said. "He has experience that he was playing in KHL … back home, and he came here [a] complete player and he shows he's capable of [being a] superstar."

Brodin hurt, Goligoski to COVID list

Kaprizov wasn't the only new addition to the Wild's already lengthy injury list.

Jonas Brodin is dealing with an upper-body injury that coach Dean Evason said will probably keep the defenseman out more than a week.

Brodin played Thursday, chipping in two assists, and that was his first game back after missing the Winter Classic with COVID-19.

The Wild also placed defenseman Alex Goligoski in the NHL's COVID protocols on Saturday.

With forwards Jordan Greenway and Brandon Duhaime also in the protocols and forwards Nick Bjugstad and Joel Eriksson Ek, captain Jared Spurgeon and goalie Cam Talbot hurt, that meant the Wild was down nine regulars against the Capitals.

The team called up forwards Victor Rask and Kyle Rau and defenseman Dakota Mermis from the taxi squad, and all three played Saturday.

Although Eriksson Ek is still sidelined, he is ahead of schedule, Evason said.

Eriksson Ek has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 20, but he skated with the group for the first time on Saturday morning. He and Kaprizov were moved to injured reserve, but both are eligible to be activated by the Wild's next game.

"It's not a surprise to us that he's already practicing with the team," Evason said of Eriksson Ek. "A great sign that he is."

Evason also said Spurgeon (lower body) has been skating and Talbot will skate this week.

No suspension

Frederic was penalized two minutes for boarding Kaprizov, but the Boston forward did not receive any further discipline from the NHL.

"We were all surprised," Evason said. "We anticipated the league would take action against a hit like that. They didn't. We're disappointed absolutely. I would hope a lot of people that watched it were disappointed.

"You don't want to see somebody get suspended and lose their livelihood, all that kind of stuff. But that has to get out of our game, and it did not get taken care of how we were hoping that it did."