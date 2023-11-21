Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram hit all five of his 3-pointers and led all scorers with 31 points, and Zion Williamson dominated the paint by scoring 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 129-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

The Pelicans trailed 47-43 midway through the second quarter and used a 44-10 scoring outburst spanning the second and third quarters to build an 87-57 lead.

Harrison Barnes scored 16 points and De'Aaron Fox 14 for Pacific Division-leading Sacramento. Fox and Donatus Sabonis, who finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, did not play in the fourth quarter.

Ingram had 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including all four of his 3s, as New Orleans outscored Sacrament 34-16 third quarter and snapped the Kings' six-game winning streak.

Williamson, who missed Saturday's game against Minnesota for rest, had 18 points in the second quarter, shooting 8 for 11 as the Pelicans outscored the Kings 37-22 to take a 66-53 halftime lead.

While Ingram struck from the outside, Williamson did his damage inside on drives to his left against an overloaded Sacramento defense that couldn't handle him.

Williamson scored eight points from close range during a 22-4 run that turned a four-point deficit into a 65-51 lead. Pounding the ball inside helped New Orleans shoot 57.8% (26 of 45) in the first half, and 54.3% (50 of 92) for the game.

Fox entered the game having scored at least 28 points in all but one game. He finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

The 36-point victory was the most lopsided of the season for New Orleans.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Wednesday night in New Orleans.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba