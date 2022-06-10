Surging gas and food prices helped push inflation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region to another record high of 8.7% last month.

That was slightly above the U.S. consumer-price-index which rose by 8.6% last month on a year over year basis.

And it was a 1.9% increase from March, when prices in the Twin Cities jumped 8.2% from the previous March.

"We're right in line with what's going on in the national average," said Paul LaPorte, an economist with the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "So folks in Minneapolis are feeling the same as what's happening across the country on a year over year basis."

But grocery items were up 14% over the year in Minneapolis-St. Paul region compared to 11.9% at the national level. That doesn't necessarily mean food is more expensive in the Twin Cities than the rest of the U.S., LaPorte cautioned, just that prices rose more quickly.

"These indexes are showing us the price change over the year," he said.

One of the biggest over-the-year price spikes was for gas, which has been soaring amid higher demand and constrained supply amid the war in Ukraine. Gas prices in the Twin Cities rose 46.2% in May, lower than the U.S. as a whole where they rose 48.7%.

Still, gas prices have been setting record highs this month in Minnesota. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $4.74 on Friday, according to AAA. That is a record since the AAA began tracking such prices two decades ago. But when adjusted for inflation, gas prices in Minnesota were even higher in May 2013.

Nationally, gas is even more expensive with the average price of a gallon just a couple cents shy of hitting $5 a gallon. Gas prices have now surpassed that $5 threshold in many states.

The consumer price index for the Midwest region last month came in just a hair higher than the Twin Cities region at 8.8%.