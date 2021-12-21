Increased food prices for consumers have not yet translated to increased profits for General Mills, which saw quarterly earnings drop 13% compared to last year.

On Tuesday the Golden Valley-based food giant announced net sales of $5 billion for its most recent quarter, a 6% increase from the year before. But net earnings fell from $688 million last year to $597 million largely due to increased costs and supply chain issues, the company said.

"In the face of an unprecedented combination of input cost inflation and supply chain disruption, we moved quickly to keep our trusted brands in front of consumers," chief executive Jeff Harmening said in recorded remarks, adding that more price increases are planned in the current quarter.

General Mills stock was falling in pre-market trading Tuesday morning after the company missed earnings estimates for the quarter ended Nov. 28.

The bulk of the company's sales — North American retail — saw an increase of 2%, while pet food sales climbed 29% and foodservice and convenience stores jumped 23% on a continued rebound in sales to schools and restaurants.

General Mills recently divested from its European dough business and sold its stake in European Yoplait. Earlier this year the company paid $1.2 billion for Tyson Foods' pet treats business.

"We continue to look for opportunities to further reshape our portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures," Harmening said. "Amid so much volatility, I'm pleased to say that with our updated fiscal '22 guidance we now expect to meet or exceed each of our key financial targets for the year."