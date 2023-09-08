Maple Grove is now home to a combination pickleball complex and brewery, after the new Pints & Paddle opened the doors to its 41,000-square-foot complex Thursday.

The facility at 15450 N. Grove Circle, near the Interstate 94 and Hwy. 610 interchange, includes 10 indoor pickleball courts, 74 pour-your-own beverages and a restaurant.

The complex is the brainchild of Tim Skaja and his wife, Tammy, who are avid pickleball players.

"We liked how social it was," Tim Skaja said of the fast-growing sport. "We played with friends, and after you are done you want to hang out. But nobody wanted to drive. We thought, let's do something with that combination. It's very exciting."

Pickleball players can drop in for open play costing $5 for three hours during September, with higher fees starting in October. They can also reserve courts by the hour, sign up for leagues and participate in clinics and lessons with coaches, including some who have played in professional tournaments.

For more information call 763-340-1212 or go to pintsandpaddle.com.