The St. Paul Saints ran into trouble early and often in their home opener, losing 5-1 to the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night at CHS Field in a game shortened to five innings by rain.

The Indians roughed up Saints starter Daniel Gossert for four runs in three innings. He gave up six hits and three walks. Gossert went into the game with a 7.36 ERA and it grew larger.

Drew Strotman relieved Gossert and gave up one run on two hits in two innings. He struck out three, walked one.

Shortstop Oneil Cruz, the second hitter for Indianapolis (5-2), was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

The Saints (5-2) got their run in the second inning when Jake Cave singled and came around to score on Mark Contreras' single and an error.

Leadoff hitter Jose Miranda had two of the Saints' four hits.

Otherwise Beau Sulser was sharp for Indianapolis, allowing only one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out seven walked none.