MACOMB, Ill. — Freshman Evan Olaes threw a touchdown pass, Justin Dinka and Tee Hodge ran for scores and Indiana State blanked winless Western Illinois 21-0 on Saturday.

Dinka's 7-yard touchdown run came with 2:50 left in the second quarter and Indiana State (2-8, 1-6 Missouri Valley Football Conference) led 6-0 after a failed extra-point kick.

The Sycamores scored again before halftime on Olaes' 10-yard touchdown toss to Dante Hendrix. Olaes connected with Dakota Caton for the 2-point conversion and Indiana State took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

The final score of the game came at the 4:51 mark of the third quarter when Hodge raced 39 yards to the end zone.

Olaes completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards for Indiana State. Dinka finished with 97 yards on 22 carries. Hodge rushed 17 times for 81 yards.

Clay Bruno completed 16 of 28 passes for 193 yards with two interceptions for Western Illinois (0-10, 0-7). The Leathernecks rushed for 9 yards on 21 carries and were successful on only 2 of 11 third-down plays.

Western Illinois has lost 12 straight games dating to last season.

