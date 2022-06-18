Chicago Sky (10-4, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (4-13, 1-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Indiana Fever after Kahleah Copper scored 23 points in the Sky's 106-100 overtime victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 1-11 against conference opponents. Indiana ranks ninth in the WNBA with 19.1 assists per game. Danielle Robinson leads the Fever averaging 4.1.

The Sky have gone 8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks second in the WNBA scoring 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Emma Meesseman averaging 8.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 95-90 on May 25. Candace Parker scored 16 points to help lead the Sky to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Mitchell is scoring 19.2 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fever. Victoria Vivians is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Copper is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sky. Parker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 79.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points per game.

Sky: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.