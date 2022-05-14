Atlanta Dream (2-1) at Indiana Fever (2-2, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points in the Indiana Fever's 92-86 overtime victory against the New York Liberty.

Indiana went 6-26 overall and 4-11 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Fever averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 13.6 from the free throw line and 14.7 from deep.

Atlanta went 8-24 overall last season while going 6-9 in Eastern Conference play. The Dream averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.