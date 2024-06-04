NEW DELHI — Indian markets close sharply down as early vote count shows Prime Minister Modi's party faces tighter than expected race.
Most Read
-
Feeding Our Future trial juror dismissed after woman offers $120,000 in cash to acquit defendants
-
Starting Wednesday, Minnesotans can apply for rebates worth up to $1,500 for e-bikes
-
Walz planned to remove Moriarty from state trooper murder prosecution
-
The disgrace of politicians' war on police
-
Souhan: Why Jefferson's record-setting deal with the Vikings makes sense for all