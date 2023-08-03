NEW DELHI — India will participate in a weekend meeting that Saudi Arabia is hosting to find a way to start negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia invited India to the two-day meeting in Jeddah and its "participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward,'' Arindam Bagchi, the spokesman for India's External Affairs Ministry, told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday.

Bagchi did not say who would represent the country at the summit. "We will let you know when I am in a position to do so,'' the spokesman said.

The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed Sunday that a Ukrainian-organized peace summit would take place in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine, the United States, Brazil, India, South Africa and several other countries were expected to take part.

Ukraine has in the past described its 10-point peace plan as including the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.