TORONTO — India has rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in the slaying of a Sikh activist as 'absurd.'
Most Read
-
Why are MSP flights among the most expensive in the country?
-
Henry Boucha, legend of Minnesota hockey from Warroad, dies at 72
-
Northern lights could be visible tonight in Twin Cities, much of Minnesota
-
Prison for 2 brothers who along with cousin terrorized Twin Cities carjacking victim for 3 hours
-
Correa's aggravated injury adds layer of hurt in Twins 7-3 loss to Reds