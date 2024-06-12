WESTBURY, N.Y. — Rohit Sharma won the toss and India opted to bowl first against the United States on Wednesday at the Twenty20 World Cup.

A win for either side will confirm qualification for the Super Eight stage. The two sides are unbeaten in Group A so far with two wins each.

The U.S. beat Canada in its first game and has had a six-day rest since its shock victory over 2009 champion Pakistan.

Monank Patel misses out for the U.S. with Aaron Jones leading the side as stand-in skipper. Batter Shayan Jahangir comes in for Patel, with Andries Gous listed as wicketkeeper. Medium pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk comes in for spinner Nosthush Kenjige, who is of Indian heritage.

India fielded an unchanged lineup.

The pitch at the Nassau County International Stadium should once again favor the bowlers. Low scoring games have been the norm at this venue through the tournament, and the trend is expected to continue once again.

___

Lineups:

United States: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones (captain), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

___

