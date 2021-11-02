DULUTH — With fewer than one in four voters showing up to the polls, the Duluth City Council will welcome a mix of newcomers and incumbents following Tuesday's election.

Two at-large seats will be filled by incumbent Terese Tomanek and Azrin Awal, who garnered 36% and 31% of the vote respectively to best Joe Macor and Timothy Meyer. Meyer dropped out late in the race, but his name remained on the ballot.

Mike Mayou handily beat Dave Zbaracki for the Second District seat vacated by Joel Sipress, with 75% of the vote.

In the Fourth District, incumbent Renee Van Nett narrowly edged out challenger Howie Hanson, who she unseated in 2017. Van Nett won with just over half the votes.

Tomanek said Tuesday night a win "for a moderate left-leaning councilor says a lot about how our city wants to approach issues."

"Former Mayor Don Ness called me a progressive pragmatist, looking to move the city forward but cognizant of the budget," she said. "The hard part of being a good city councilor is wanting the city to grow and develop but wanting to still pay the bills."

With her win, Awal said she hopes to "bring hope back into our community, especially for voices who haven't been heard in a long time."

"It shows Duluth really believes in our mission of solidarity and unity," she said.

Voter turnout was low Tuesday, about 22%. The last election held for the same council and school board seats was in 2017, when the city saw a 28% voter turnout. About 1,100 votes were cast early, compared to 902 in 2017. Last year, a presidential election year coupled with the devastating pandemic garnered 25,799 early votes with an 87% total turnout.

City Clerk Chelsea Helmer said she was surprised at this year's small number of early votes.

"Folks seem to be more comfortable voting in person," she said.

Turnout this year is likely low because only City Council and school board seats are up for grabs, with no national, state level, mayoral and school referendum questions, Helmer said. As of Tuesday, 55,442 voters registered in Duluth.

Linda Tira, who lives in Congdon Park, said she voted for Awal and Tomanek because she likes their vision.

"Azrin has great views," Tira said. "I love her youthfulness and activism."

Diane Desotelle, voting at Duluth Congregational Church, said she supported candidates who prioritize the city's "open space," and what it means for climate resiliency and wellness.

"We are really fortunate to be living here in Duluth," she said, and ample green space, like affordable housing, is an important part of the city's sustainability.

Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450