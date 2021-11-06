SAN ANTONIO — Cameron Ward passed for 610 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 24-yarder to Robert Ferrel with 25 seconds remaining, and Incarnate Word beat sixth-ranked Southeastern Louisiana 55-52 on Saturday to spoil Cole Kelley's six-touchdown performance.

Ferrel was one of three Incarnate Word players with two touchdown receiving. Taylor Grimes caught 12 passes for 193 yards, and he also passed for a 6-yard score, Darion Chafin added seven catches for 142 yards and Ferrel caught six passes for 78 yards.

Incarnate Word running back Kevin Brown scored on an 80-yard reception for a 49-45 lead with 4:05 remaining. SE Louisiana answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead on a 4-yard run at 1:55 before Incarnate Word drove the field in nine plays, covering 75 yards.

SE Louisiana's 54-yard field goal attempt as time expired was no good.

Kelley passed for 627 yards and three touchdowns, and added 50 yards on the ground with three TDs for SE Louisiana (7-2, 5-1). Austin Mitchell had 169 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Gage Larvadain added 115 yards and a score.

Kelley's 627 yards of total offense ranks fourth in FCS history, with Ward moving into ninth with 610.

