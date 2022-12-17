Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Brandon Swaby and Jonathan Cisse each scored 16 points and Incarnate Word pulled away in the second half to post a 77-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Friday night.

The Cardinals trailed by five at intermission, but outscored the Wildcats by 17 points over the final 20 minutes to earn the win.

Niki Krause finished with 14 points and five assists for Incarnate Word (6-6) and Davante Dennis added 10 points.

Zion Harmon put up 17 points to lead Bethune-Cookman (4-6). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Marcus Garrett contributed 11 points.

